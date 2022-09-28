Chess: Magnus Carlsen openly accuses Hans Niemann of cheating

Published Date - 11:31 AM, Wed - 28 September 22

Source: @MagnusCarlsen/twitter

Hyderabad: Chess champion Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating him in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup match. The No. 1-ranked chess player enjoyed a 53-game unbeaten run until he was defeated by Hans Niemann in the Sinquefield Cup this month. However, Hans Niemann denied allegations leveled by Carlsen as he said it was a conspiracy to ruin his career. He even went on to say he was ready to play the game fully naked.

The 19-year-old confessed that he cheated twice while playing chess online at the age of 12 and 16 but denied cheating while playing the game on board.

It is believed that Niemann was using a hidden vibrating electronic device inside his body that transmitted signals to him in the form of Morse code.

It all started when the ‘World Champion’ decided to quit the tournament after losing a match to Niemann in the Sinquefield Cup. After quitting the event, he took to Twitter to inform the same.

“I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub , and hope to be back in the future,” read a post from the chess superstar.

The pair met once again in the Julius Baer Generation Cup (an online tournament), but Carlson pulled out of the match due to Niemann’s participation in the match. However, the 31-year-old won the Julius Baer Generation Cup by beating Arjun Erigaisi on 25 September 2022.

Later, Carlsen spoke about his actions and said that he will release a statement on the issue soon.

As promised, Magnus Carlsen took to Twitter to share the statement on his social media handle.

“I believe that Niemann has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted,” Carlsen said in his statement.

“His over the board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do,” he added.

My statement regarding the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/KY34DbcjLo — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 26, 2022