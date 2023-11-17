Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Key Candidates And Constituencies In The State | Chhattisgarh News

Notably, Raipur City West Assembly constituency boasts the highest contestant count at 26, while Daundilohara has the lowest with four

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Today marks the second phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, encompassing the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member assembly. A network of over 18,800 polling stations has been established for this crucial phase, featuring 958 candidates vying for victory. Notably, Raipur City West Assembly constituency boasts the highest contestant count at 26, while Daundilohara has the lowest with four.

Watch: