Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 (Phase 1): BJP Expected To Win 14 Of 20 Seats, Says Raman Singh

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister Raman Singh has predicted that the BJP will win 14 out of 20 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

