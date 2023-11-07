Chhattisgarh Elections Campaign: Modi Addressed The Naxalism Issue In The State | BJP vs Congress

PM Narendra Modi targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev betting app scam and emphasized the importance of security and removing Congress from polling booths
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for failing to contain naxalism in Chhattisgarh and its ability to embolden terrorists and Naxalites. He targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev betting app scam and emphasized the importance of security and removing Congress from polling booths. Modi argued that tribals are left to their fate and no evidence is needed.