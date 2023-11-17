Chidambaram’s apology will not cleanse sins of Congress: Kishan Reddy

Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Blaming the Congress for the death of people during Telangana agitation, BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s apology for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation would not cleanse the sins of Congress.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kishan Reddy said Chidambaram’s apology would not heal the wounds of people of Telangana. “People of Telangana will not forgive Congress for the loss of lives during Telangana agitations. Due to delay caused by the Congress -led UPA government in creating a separate State over 1200 people lost their lives ,”he said.

Stating that Telangana was not given by Congress , the senior BJP leader said separate statehood was achieved due to the struggle and sacrifices made by the people of Telangana and not due to the generosity of the Congress party. “People of Telangana forced the Centre to form a separate State. Telangana State is the result of sacrifice made by the people of Telangana. Congress alone cannot take credit for it,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Kishan Reddy alleged that Congress had harmed Telangana in every possible way and ruined the lives of the people.

Responding to Congress poll manifesto, Kishan Reddy said the grand old party had been deceiving the people of Telangana and this time too it was not going to keep its promises. Citing the example of neighbouring Karnataka State, the union Minister said the Congress was struggling to fulfill promises made during polls in that State and in Telangana too the situation would be similar. “People no more trust Congress. So there is no use of discussing about promises made by it ,”he said.