Chidvilas in lead with nine others at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:25 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(File Photo) Chidvilas Sai is in the lead with nine others with two points from as many rounds in the open category of the 197th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Chidvilas Sai is in the lead with nine others with two points from as many rounds in the open category of the 197th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chetana, Natura Bethi, Suresh Duvvala, Pranay Akula, Gade Saranya, Sahejdeeep Kaur, Jagadeeswar, Riteesh and Rohith were others who shared the lead with Chidvilas on day one.

Meanwhile in the juniors category, Sistla Pranav, Shaik Samad, Eswar, Sai Karthik, Jatin Reddy, Vedic Tolwala, Agasthya Samhit, Shanmukha, Tanvi Akkineni, Krishna Chaitanya, Rudraksh and Divnesh were in lead with two points.

Important results (Round-2): Juniors: Pranavaditya (1) lost to Shaik Samad (2), Hartejpal Singh (1) lost to Jatin Reddy (2), Veda Sruthi (1) lost to Sistla Pranav (2), Shivansh Mishra (2) bt Mohit venkatasai (1), Vedic Tolwala (2) bt Aditya Sriram (1); Open category: Chidvilas Sai (2) bt Karyasheek (1), Raju A K (1.5) drew with Perumallu (1.5), Suresh Duvvala (2) bt Srivallabhaditya (1), Asmita Reddy (1) lost to Pranay Akula (2), A Riteesh (2) bt B Suresh (1).