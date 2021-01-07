Chief Minister KCR indisposed, to undergo tests

According to the CMs office Chief Minister complained of burning sensation in his chest and his personal Physician. Dr MV Rao and Pulmonologist Dr Navneet Sagar Reddy and Cardiologist Dr. Pramod Kumar of Yashoda hospital examined him.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is indisposed and will be undergoing battery of tests in Yashoda hospital today. According to the CMs office Chief Minister complained of burning sensation in his chest and his personal Physician. Dr MV Rao and Pulmonologist Dr Navneet Sagar Reddy and Cardiologist Dr. Pramod Kumar of Yashoda hospital examined him.

The specialist suggested that he should undergo an MRI and CT scan. Following this advice kcr will be undergoing these tests shortly.

Earlier CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has attended the swearing in ceremony of Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana at Raj Bhavan.

