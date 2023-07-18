Chief Secretary reviews preparedness ahead of heavy rains in Telangana

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to identify low lying areas and to take all necessary precautionary measures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari (Photo: Twitter )

Hyderabad: With Met department forecasting heavy rain for a few districts, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed the officials to initiate measures for ensuring that there was no human loss and to minimise property damage.

The District Collectors were instructed to set up control room in the Collectorate and mandals.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with senior officials and Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal and Hanmakonda districts on Tuesday and cautioned them about the heavy to very heavy rainfall threat in view of the red and orange alert issued by the met department.

The revenue, police, irrigation, panchayat raj, electricity, R&B departments should work in close coordination and take all preventive measures and ensure that no untoward incidents take place, the Chief Secretary said.

In the wake of heavy rains, she said there may be breaches to irrigation tanks, besides roads, causeways may also likely be submerged. Irrigation officials should be on high alert and see that sand bags are kept ready, if breaches to vulnerable tanks takes place, Chief Secretary added.

Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja informed that low lying areas, vulnerable causeways and bridges have already been identified. While, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy informed that the fire department had already put in place the necessary equipment in all its district offices . The department is also on high alert and ready to provide assistance to the districts in case of emergency, he added.