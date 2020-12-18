Child Rights member lauds Rachakonda Police

After interacting with some of the children rescued by the police, Dr Anand appreciated the police’s efforts in handling child related cases and standing as a role model in the country.

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member, Dr RG Anand visited the State’s first child-friendly police station at Medipally on Friday. Dr Anand who went around the police station appreciated the Rachakonda Police for following the guidelines issued by the government in protection of child. He was welcomed by Eshaan of Medak who acted as Police Commissioner for one day.

After interacting with some of the children rescued by the police, Dr Anand appreciated the police’s efforts in handling child related cases and standing as a role model in the country. He said that the unique measures took up by the government and police in this regard would be brought to the knowledge of the National Commission and passed on to other States for replication.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat explained about the child-friendly police approach, prevention of child marriages, child in conflict with law, children in need of care and protection and worksite school for migrant workers’ children. G Chandra Shekar, sub-inspector and Child Welfare Officer, explained about the importance of ensuring that every child has proper and timely access to justice. Senior officials of Rachakonda Police were present.

