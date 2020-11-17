Children’s Day, Diwali, English Week celebrated

Students spoke about the importance of Diwali and the tradition and mythology behind the festival of lights.

Children’s Day, Diwali and English week celebrations were together celebrated by the students of Akshara Vagdevi International School. Author and content writer Jagan Mantha was the chief guest for the virtual event. He spoke about the importance of language and writing.

Students asked queries with the guest on various subjects. At the event, there were sessions on storytelling, the importance of reading which were addressed by authors and writers.

Students were dressed in colourful attires for the Diwali celebrations.

Also at the event students spoke about the contribution of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru whose birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day.

