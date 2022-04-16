Children’s park in Mancherial soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

MLA Diwakar Rao lays the foundation for the works of a childrens park in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that steps were being taken to provide recreation facilities to citizens of the town. He laid the foundation stone for the works of a children’s park at Hi-Tech City Colony in Mancherial on Saturday at 10 am.

The estimated cost of the works is Rs 50 lakh. Diwakar Rao said that a walking track, play items such as swings, seesaws, merry-go-ground or whirl and slider would be created at the park. He stated that residents of Hi-Tech City Colony and surrounding areas can utlise the facility. He stated that steps were being taken to throw it open to the public at the earliest.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Nadipelli Charitable Trust chairman N Vijith, 29th ward councilor K Chaitaynya Satyapal Reddy, councilors Gade Satyam, Podeti Raju, TRS town president Pallapu Tirupathi, leaders Thota Tirupathi, Hanmanth Rao, Balaraju, Shafi, Nazeer, Satyanarayana, Venkat Rao were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .