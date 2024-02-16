Chilkur Balaji temple priest thanks CM Revanth

Published Date - 16 February 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple priest Rangarajan on Friday thanked Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy for retaining Bhadrachalam Executive Officer (EO), Rama Devi.

A few days ago, when the Chilkur Balaji temple priest, who incidentally was returning back to Hyderabad after attending a religious meet in Bhadrachalam, came to know that the State government has transferred the Bhadrachalam EO, Rama Devi, he was shocked.

He immediately wrote a letter to Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy and Endowments Minister, Konda Surekha to reconsider the decision and not to transfer.

In his letter, Rangarajan said that he was in Bhadrachalam attending Bhaktha Rama Dasu Jayanthi celebrations, which involved Ghoshti Gaanam that involved hundreds of singers.

“I was very much happy to see that EO Rama Devi was taking on the entire machinery and ensured that the celebrations are done in pomp and grandeur. I was witness to the way she managed to streamline the Darshanam system where a batch of poor tribals who came for Darshan were let in with affection without charging a single penny,” Rangarajan in the letter said.

The Chilkur Balaji temple priest in the letter made it clear that the State government should not be influenced unscrupulous elements and take such uninformed decisions.