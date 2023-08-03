Chintha Prabhakar hands over CMRF cheques worth Rs 6.82 lakh to 20 beneficiaries

Prabhakar said the State government would always support the needy, and said the CMRF was a gift for the poor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Sangareddy: Telangana State Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 6.82 lakh to 20 beneficiaries from Kondapur mandal on Thursday.

He said the BRS government had given crores of rupees through CMRF funds to citizens of Sangareddy constituency.