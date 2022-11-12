| Mandamarri Will Be Converted Into Model Municipality In Telangana

‘Mandamarri will be converted into model municipality in Telangana’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Government Whip Balka Suman hands over cash incentive of Rs 50,000 to a student in Chennur on Saturday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said Mandamarri would be converted into a model municipality in the State. He handed over cheques to 37 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in Mandamarri on Saturday.

Suman said efforts were on to convert Mandamarri into a model civic body in Telangana. He informed that developmental works worth Rs 160 crore were being taken up in the coal belt town. He stated that an oil palm seed processing unit would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon.

The Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak schemes, a brain-child of the Chief Minister, had helped 10 lakh parents in the last eight years.

Stating that the Chief Minister was repaying money spent by the poor in private hospitals during emergencies through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), Suman said the scheme was designed with the intention that the poor people should not be burdened with medical treatment.

Work on central lighting, integrated market, Mahila Bhavan and a graveyard were going on at a fast pace in Mandamarri town.

Suman later participated in golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in the town.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagya Laxmi, members of Ramakrishnapur municipal council and local leaders were present.