Christian community in Mumbai prays for BRS success

Nearly 300 pastors and their family members prayed for the success of the BRS at the United Pastors Family Christmas Service organised by the Mumbai Telugu Pastors Fellowship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Nearly 300 pastors and their family members prayed for the success of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the United Pastors Family Christmas Service organised by the Mumbai Telugu Pastors Fellowship at a private school in Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

They urged the Christian community to support the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is capable of propelling India’s growth to new heights.

Dharavi MLA and former Minister Varsha Gaikwad Godse, BRS MLC Rajeshwar Rao and actor Johnny Lever were among the guests who attended the event.

Upon learning about the welfare and development schemes being implemented in Telangana from MLC Rajeshwar Rao, the pastors and their family members wanted the entire country to enjoy the fruits of development like Telangana State. They hoped that the BRS would make a mark in national politics and lead the country towards qualitative change.