300 Congress party workers join BRS in Patancheru

About 300 Congress party workers under the leadership of Pocharam Sarpanch Boddu Jagan joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

PatancheMru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is welcoming Congress cadre into BRS in Pocharam of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: About 300 Congress party workers under the leadership of Pocharam Sarpanch Boddu Jagan joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Pocharam on Sunday.

After welcoming the Congress leaders and cadre into the party fold, Mahipal Reddy said the development and welfare schemes implemented by the State government in Patancheru Assembly Constituency were attracting opposition party leaders and cadre into the BRS fold.

Many senior leaders from opposition parties would join the BRS soon in Patancheru, he said, adding that the BRS was the only party that could come up with schemes that benefit the people.