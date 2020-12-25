Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Khammam district

Events like rallies and cake cutting were organised at different places, the local MLAs and leaders of different political parties took part in such events.

Khammam: Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour across the erstwhile Khammam district on Friday.

Mid-night prayers were conducted at the churches celebrating the occasion. Events like rallies and cake cutting were organised at different places, the local MLAs and leaders of different political parties took part in such events.

At a programme at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district, Women and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy cut a cake celebrating Christmas with the local Christians.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said in the rule Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao all religions were respected and festivals of all religions celebrated by the State government.

As many as two lakh poor Christians were given new clothes by the government, she said while the former MP Srinivas Reddy stated that the Telangana government was the most secular government in the country.

At a similar programme in Khammam SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar took part in a rally organised by Bethesda Church and cut a cake celebrating Christmas. He said everyone has to follow the ideals of brotherhood and compassion towards others preached by Jesus Christ.

MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, L Ramulu Naik, S Venkata Veeraiah and others have visited the churches in the night and joined the Christmas celebrations.

