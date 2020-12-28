CII, TS virtual exhibition to promote GIs

A one-day conference with theme “Strengthening, Promoting and Empowering GIs and its Producer Community” will also be held as part of the effort to promoter GIs.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:32 pm 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DPIIT) and Telangana as Partner State is organising “Geographical Indication Festival OF India (GIFI)”, a 30-Day virtual exhibition from January 9.

A one-day conference with theme “Strengthening, Promoting and Empowering GIs and its Producer Community” will also be held as part of the effort to promoter GIs.

GIFI aims to provide a platform for GI producers to display their product virtually. The initiative aims at connecting consumers and producers, showcase and promote all the registered GIs of India on a single platform. This initiative will also help in bringing out the One District One Product (ODOP) programme to the fore and help gain momentum in the States.

CII said Covid–19 has affected livelihood of traditional artisans and weaver community harshly by closing the doors of traditional markets, haats and expo for the GI community.

The virtual exhibition will showcase over 100+ authorised GI producers setting up virtual stall using CII HIVE Platform. Handicrafts and textiles, foodstuff, manufactured and agricultural products will be the key focus areas. The conference will be addressed by experts on branding, promotion and opportunities for GI products.

The exhibition will be at https://www.ciihive.in/GIFI

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .