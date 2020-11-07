‘Cinema City of Hyderabad’ to be a reality soon: KCR

During a discussion with actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, a discussion took place on development of the film industry and its expansion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Giving a fresh boost to the film industry, the Cinema City of Hyderabad with international standards will be established by the State government on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 1,500-2,000 acres. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made an announcement in this regard and instructed officials to send a delegation, comprising government officials and film industry representatives, to visit the Cinema City in Bulgaria to prepare necessary proposals for setting up the new film city.

During a discussion with actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, a discussion took place on development of the film industry and its expansion in Telangana. Responding to their requests, the Chief Minister observed that there were ample opportunities to develop and expand the film industry in the State. He stated that Hyderabad was a cosmopolitan city with people from different parts of the country and different mother tongues settling down here. He said the city has the ability to offer shelter to anyone.

“Wonderful facilities can be created here for film shootings and all other film making activities to take place comfortably. The State government has the idea of setting up a world-class Cinema City of Hyderabad for which the government will acquire 1,500-2,000 acres. Land will be allocated to film production companies to set up studios with state-of-the-art technologies and suit the future needs,” Rao said. He assured them that the State government will provide necessary infrastructure, including an airstrip, at the proposed film city.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao, V Seshadri and others attended the meeting.

Actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna handed over cheques for Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support measures taken by the State government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the recent rains and floods. On behalf of My Home Group, its Director Ram handed over a cheque for Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan here.

