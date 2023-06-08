‘No complications of heart bypass surgeries among women’: Hyderabad-based study

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A new study on heart bypass surgeries from city-based CT surgeon, Dr Lokeswara Rao Sajja, published in the Indian Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, indicted that the outcomes of such complex surgeries are similar for both men and women.

The study, which covered 14,000 patients from TS and AP and who underwent bypass surgeries, serves as a reminder that women should be equally considered and provided with appropriate treatment options like a bypass surgery against coronary artery disease. The research was aimed to investigate if there were any gender-based differences in the outcomes of coronary artery bypass surgery.

“Through a propensity matched analysis, we compared the results between men and women and the study revealed that the outcomes were similar, with a remarkable success rate of 99 per cent,” Dr Sajja, who is currently the president of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons and the Society of Coronary Surgeons, said.

The study also emphasized the importance of prompt diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and equal access to medical interventions for individuals of all genders. It also examined the incidence of postoperative complications, such as heart attacks, brain strokes, or kidney failures. The findings indicated that the occurrence of these complications was less than 1 per cent, suggesting a relatively low risk associated with the procedure.

