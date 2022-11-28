Civic forces must check excessive nationalism, says Prof K Srinivasulu

A seminar was organised on “Nationalism and the Question of Rights: Some Theoretical Reflections” in memory of late Dr K Balagopal, former faculty member of Kakatiya University (KU) and Human Rights’ crusader on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Warangal: Stating that the restoration of a balanced relationship between nation and civil rights issue could only be seen to be a difficult and protracted journey, former Professor of Political Science, Osmania University, Prof K Srinivasulu stressed the need for active role of the civic forces to check the nationalism that is considered as a ‘regressive force’.

Delivering the 12 th endowment lecture on “Nationalism and the Question of Rights: Some Theoretical Reflections” in memory of late Dr K Balagopal, former faculty member of Kakatiya University (KU) and Human Rights’ crusader here on Monday, he said, “If nationalism was creatively beneficial during the anticolonial struggle when turned around and defined in narrow ethnical terms it could and in fact did in many instances become a regressive force in social and civic senses. The real or imagined threat to state security and public order when premised on doubtful national loyalty all the safeguards to the citizenry and their legitimate rights and claims become facile,”

“The Schmittian imaginary of legitimacy of the exceptional and absolute power of the sovereign in the times of emergency can only be checked and prevented by civic forces -through their conscious participation and watch, supported by vigilant media, through institutional checks and balances and by building and sustaining a vibrant civil society. It must be emphasised that there is no easy way to the protection of rights even in constitutional democracies despite their promised safeguards except for continuous vigilance of the citizenry,” Prof Srinivasulu added.

“The coming to power of the BJP with a majority on its own could be seen marking a major shift in the career of Indian state and its nationalist framework. If secular constitutional conception of nationalism is premised on the geographical spatiality of India as a nation, then the Hindutva nationalist project emphasises India as a nation on the religious/ cultural basis. We have been witnessing the use of national integrity and security as major justification in the subversion of democracy and legal safeguards to the citizens and their rights,” he said.

“In the aftermath of the sad and untimely demise of Dr Balagopal, that is in the last decade or so, we have witnessed the molecular spread and ideological penetration of the Hindutva forces that cannot merely be treated as a phenomenon related to electoral dominance but as a case of deeper hegemonic influence that challenges the secular and constitutional idea of India as a nation thus paving the way for its proclaimed idea of Hindu rastra. True that it is as yet a project in the process of experimentation but its hegemonic aspiration and effort cannot be undermined,” Prof Srinivasulu said.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, rights activist Prof G Haragopal, Vasantha Lakshmi, wife of Balagopal, teaching staff and students attended the lecture.