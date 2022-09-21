Civils coaching candidates should join by Sept 24: TS Study Circle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:53 AM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Candidates who have cleared the entrance examination to be eligible for the free coaching programme conducted by Telangana State Study Circle (TS SC Study Circle) for cracking Civil Services-2023, will have to join between September 23 and 24.

According to a press release, the results of entrance test are available on the website (tsstudycircle.co.in) and selected students along with their luggage will have to reach the TS Study Circle between September 23 and 24. The students who have cleared the entrance exam and got selected for special coaching program have been sent emails and through phone calls have been informed about the admission formalities, the press release added.

