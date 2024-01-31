| Ck Nayudu Trophy Hyderabad Take Three Points From Drawn Match Against Jammu And Kashmir

CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad take three points from drawn match against Jammu and Kashmir

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad took three points by virtue of the first innings lead after drawing their clash against Jammu & Kashmir in the BCCI Senior Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy Round 4, at Jammu University Ground, on Wednesday.

After posting massive 467 runs in their first innings, Hyderabad skittled out the hosts for 178 in 91.1 overs to take a first innings lead of 289 runs. Nitin Sai Yadav scalped four wickets while Ilyaan Sathani took three wickets. Aniketh Reddy added two scalps to his name.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 467/10 in 145.3 overs vs Jammu & Kashmir 178/10 in 91.1 overs (Mujtaba Yousuf 23, Ilyaan Sathani 3/51, Nitin Sai Yadav 4/45, Aniketh Reddy 2/28).

Somaraju slams century

Somaraju scored an unbeaten 113 as his side HCAL defeated IDL Chemicals by a massive 243 runs in the HCA C Division Institutions One-Day Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: HCA C Division Institutions One-day Championship: HAL 320/4 in 35 overs (Somaraju 113no, Sandeep Kumar 68no) bt IDL Chemicals 77 in 18.3 overs (Ramana 4/27, Siddhappa 4/1); GHMC 249/5 in 35 overs (Viswajith 98, Raghupathi 76no) bt FCI 141 in 27.4 overs (Pramod 52; Sai Prasad 5/24, Bala 3/11).