Class 10 student found hanging at his residence in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 10:30 PM

Sanjay Goud file photo.

Medak: A 16-year-old boy, a Class 10 student, was found hanging at his residence in Burugupally of Havelighanpur mandal.

Sanjay Goud’s parents found him hanging when they returned from the agriculture field on Saturday afternoon.

A case has been registered following a complaint from his father Sai Goud.