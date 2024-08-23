Class 5 girl jumps off school building in Sangareddy; fractures both legs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 06:03 PM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a Class 5 girl allegedly jumped off the first floor of a BC residential welfare school building in Sangareddy town on Friday. The teachers rushed her to the government hospital in Sangareddy for treatment.

Doctors said the child had sustained fractures on both her legs. According to the school staff, the child was said to be suffering from homesickness. The incident left everyone in shock.

