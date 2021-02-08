Class 8 student gets officials to punish people who chopped tree in Hyderabad

The tree, old but sturdy, was chopped off allegedly it was a hindrance to the construction of a house

Hyderabad: A four-decade-old neem tree was chopped down without official permission at Saidabad in the city but a Class Eight student ensured that punitive action was taken against those responsible for it.

The tree, old but sturdy, was chopped off allegedly it was a hindrance to the construction of a house. The people responsible cut the tree and tried to make sure there was no evidence left by disposing off the wood and burning the stump in the thick of the night.

However, early next morning, the student who lived nearby saw it and alerted the Forest department officials by calling them on their toll-free number. Introducing himself as a Green Brigadier, the student complained about the tree.

The Forest officials responded immediately and initiated an inquiry and fined the culprits Rs. 62,075 for felling the tree. They also commended the student for his action.

