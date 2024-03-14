Officials asked to take steps for smooth conduct of SSC exams in Mancherial

Stating that 9,637 students would appear for the examinations in 52 centres created in the district, Santosh told the officials to take steps to prevent copying and inconvenience to students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:15 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to take steps for smooth conduct of Class X examinations slated to be held from March 18 to April 2. He convened a review meeting with the officials of the education, police, Panchayat, municipality, health, NPDCL departments here on Thursday.

Stating that 9,637 students would appear for the examinations in 52 centres created in the district, Santosh told the officials to take steps to prevent copying and inconvenience to students. He underlined coordination among officials of various departments for successful conduct of the examinations. He said that Xerox centres near the venues would be closed.

Also Read SSC Public Exams: Invigilators to face tough disciplinary action for malpractice by students

The Collector further said that 52 chief supervisors, 52 departmental officers, 545 invigilators and 4 custodian officers were appointed to conduct the examinations. He noted that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) would be invoked around the centres. He advised the students to reach the venues on time by utilizing special buses operated by TSRTC. Basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets and electricity were created at the venues.

District Educational Officer S Yadaiah, Mancherial ACP R Prakash, District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao, municipal commissioner A Maruthi Prasad and many other officials were present.