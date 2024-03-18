| 99 Percent Of Students Turn Up For Ssc Examinations In Erstwhile Adilabad

99 percent of students turn up for SSC examinations in erstwhile Adilabad

Students were allowed to appear for the examination if they were delayed by five minutes, bringing respite to the pupils and parents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:12 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Annual examinations of Class X begin in erstwhile Adilabad district peacefully on Monday.

As per information provided by officials of the education department, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered 99 percent of attendance on the first day of examinations.

Also Read Congress yet to decide on candidate for Adilabad

Students were allowed to appear for the examination if they were delayed by five minutes, bringing respite to the pupils and parents.

A total of 10,500 out of the total 10,511 students attended the examination in Adilabad district, while 8,903 students as against the total 8,923 students appeared for it in Nirmal district. A sum of 9,272 students took the examination out of the total of 9,293 students in Mancherial district.

Similarly, 6,408 students were present in the examination held in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

As many 242 centres were created for conducting the examinations in composite Adilabad district. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed at the venues to prevent untoward incidents, while Xerox centres remained closed to curb copying.