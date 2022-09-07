Class X student drowns in reservoir in Adilabad

Published Date - 10:41 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(Representational image) A Class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (KGBV), Priyanka (15) drowned in a reservoir, while another student Preethi fell down in it in Jainath mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: A Class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (KGBV), Priyanka (15) drowned in a reservoir, while another student Preethi fell down in it in Jainath mandal centre on Wednesday. Her condition is stated to be critical. Jainath Sub-Inspector Bitla Persis said the two students reportedly tried to take a dip in the reservoir.

Some locals noticed when the students were getting submerged alerted police, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted Preethi to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Body of Priyanka was fished out. Based on a complaint received from Tej Rao, a relative Priyanka, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

