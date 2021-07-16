Class X toppers felicitated in Hyderabad

The toppers were conferred with gold medals, certificates and souvenirs for achieving good results in the Class X exams

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) felicitated the best students of Class X at Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda.

The toppers were conferred with gold medals, certificates and souvenirs for achieving good results in the Class X exams.

Speaking on the occasion, SCRWWO president Jayanthi Mallya called upon students to adopt good teachings such as being well mannered, hardworking and respecting elders, which would pave the way for successful careers. She advised students to focus more on studies as the classes were online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and asked them to maintain fitness.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said schooling was important in nurturing a child to build a career and stressed on the responsibility of parents and teachers in identifying and brining all-round development of a child.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .