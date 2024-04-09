| Traffic Restrictions In View Of Mmts Phase Ii Construction On Inner Ring Road

Traffic restrictions in view of MMTS Phase-II construction on inner Ring Road

Due to the works, there is likelihood of slowdown of traffic from Tarnaka towards Sangeeth X roads/Chilkalguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory for a period of 30 days from Wednesday in view of the ongoing construction works of MMTS Phase-II track connectivity between Sitaphalmandi and Lallaguda extension of RUB 1B (Mettuguda to Chilkalguda) at Allagudabavi on inner Ring Road.

Due to the works, there is likelihood of slowdown of traffic from Tarnaka towards Sangeeth X roads/Chilkalguda. Hence, the commuters were requested to avoid this route and take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Traffic from Tarnaka/Lalapet towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads can proceed through Sitaphalmandi Flyover, Chilkalguda.

While the traffic coming from Malkajgiri, Mirzalguda/Lalaguda intending to go towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads can proceed through Tukaramgate RUB, Tukaramgate, West Marredpally, St. John Rotary.