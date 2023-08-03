Close monitoring by CM minimised loss of life: Vemula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Thursday that the State received a record rainfall in the intervening night of July 26 and 27 and different places in Mulugu district experienced almost a deluge. The highest rainfall of 64.9 cm received at Lakshmidevipeta village wreaked the worst ever havoc in just six hours.

Replying to a short discussion in the State Legislative Council on the consequences of the excessive rainfall in the State and the measures being taken by the State government, he said such unexpected rain ravage would have taken a heavy toll, but for the vital role played by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Alerted by reports of heavy rain, the Chief Minister had shouldered the task of monitoring the project wise inflows and outflows and putting all the agencies concerned into action. Within no time, he ensured that his cabinet colleagues, elected representatives and the official machinery including District Collectors reached out to vulnerable pockets.

The deployment of rescue teams was almost instant. The Chief Minister was constantly in touch with Ministers and district officials who were sent to the affected places. The loss of lives was minimized only because of the Chief Minister’s close observation and follow up action, he said, adding that eight NDRF teams were deployed within a short span of time.

Instead of appreciating the flood time services of the State government, opposition parties were indulging in a mudslinging campaign. They would draw a blank in their efforts aimed at defaming the government, the Minister said, adding that he alone received eight calls from the Chief Minister while monitoring the rescue operations. Helicopters were pressed into service to rescue people in Moranchapalli.

Over 1,500 people were rescued by fire brigades as 139 villages were affected by the flood. Over 27,000 people were moved to relief centres. In all, 756 ponds and tanks were damaged due to floods and R&B roads were cut off at 786 areas. As many as 773 villages had power related problems. Some 23,000 electric poles and 3,000 distribution transformers were damaged.

Agriculture lands were affected by siltation in the impact of the floods. The extent of loss was being assessed. About 7,870 families were shifted to safer areas and 756 minor irrigation projects were affected. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the flood ravage by convening the Cabinet meeting on July 31, released Rs.500 crore for relief measures.

The government was firm on spending more after assessing the extent of damage in each sector, he said.