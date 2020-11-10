Clothes given to sister of former Maoist in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a novel gesture, policemen gifted clothes to Kova Laxmi, sister of Athram Sobhan alias Charles, a former commander of the banned Maoist party, to help her celebrate Diwali festival with pride at Rompalli village in Tiryani mandal on Tuesday. Shobhan died in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in 2016.

Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra was the chief guest of the event hosted by Tiryani police.

Sudheendra said that Maoists were not achieving anything, but were causing trauma to their family members by working with the banned outfit. He requested the tribals to become a part of development being witnessed by habitations instead of being attracted to outdated ideologies of the ultras.

The ASP asked them to share information of strangers with the police and not to extend any cooperation to anti-social elements. He assured Laxmi with all assistance in getting an artificial limb for her from Jaipur, besides extending support to her family. Tiryani police are organising a slew of social service activities and were doing their bit in addressing the challenges of tribals as well.

Laxmi has been living in distress after she lost one of her legs in a road accident a few years ago. Her parents died of some ailment during her childhood. Her brother Sobhan joined the Maoist party some two decades back.

Asifabad DSP Accheshwar Rao, Rebbena Inspector Satheesh and Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao, Rompalli Sarpanch Athram Jalapathi were present.

