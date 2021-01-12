Cloud4C partners with Citrix

Cloud4C provides end-to-end VDI solutions, including managed services and managed security services. Its compliance-ready solutions ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted performance.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:11 pm

Hyderabad: Cloud managed services provider Cloud4C on Tuesday announced its partnership with Citrix to offer Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service for enterprises to leverage unmatched security and mobile workforce capabilities. With expanding teams and remote working on the rise, the collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises to seamlessly deploy Citrix’s Virtual Apps and Desktops to any device across the workforce with ease and zero disruption. Cloud4C’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions will enhance productivity and improve performance, with efficiency, security, and scalability.

Cloud4C provides end-to-end VDI solutions, including managed services and managed security services. Its compliance-ready solutions ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted performance. The collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises solve major challenges with Cloud4C taking end to end ownership. As part of a wide range of Hybrid VDI solutions, Cloud4C takes care of the implementation, licensing, infrastructure, and end-to-end managed services.

This collaboration will also provide a lot of other benefits to enterprises, such as quick provisioning of desktops based on the requirement, easy connect over the internet or via MPLS link hosted shared delivery or VDI mode of virtual desktop and integration with existing active directory/new AD.

