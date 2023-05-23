Clovertex to expand Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Clovertex, a specialist in scientific cloud computing for the Life Sciences industry, is planning to expand its Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to not only support its global customers but also customers within India.

The announcement was made after the meeting between the Clovertex management team led by Kshitij Kumar, Clovertex Founder and Chief Executive Officer and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“I am delighted to know that Clovertex decided to establish its India centre as well in Hyderabad. This will be their first centre outside of their headquarters in Boston, USA and they will be investing around Rs.100 crore over the years and hire 100-150 employees to begin with,” the Minister said.

“Clovertex aims to do advanced bioinformatics and big data analytics work from their Hyderabad centre. The Lifesciences and Pharmaceutical sector is increasingly adapting to digitalization across all functions and with Hyderabad emerging as the ‘Health-Tech Mecca” of the world, we are continuing to witness large number of companies choosing to establish their presence here,” he said.

Clovertex, founded in 2019, provides services and solutions that allow scientists to focus on science and accelerate drug discovery and approval times.

“Today it typically takes 10 years for a drug to come to market. Clovertex’s mission is to reduce the drug discovery time and help save lives. We are not research scientists but our IT engineers with pharma background make this mission a reality,” Kshitij Kumar said, also appreciating the support provided by the State government.

“Hyderabad provides Clovertex not only the right talent and world class facilities but access to local and global life sciences companies,” he added.

Clovertex has partnered with Summit Consulting Services to expand and manage the Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad.