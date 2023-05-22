More American firms eye ‘Happening Hyderabad’

On Sunday, Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions joined the list of marquee global firms setting up shop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

KTR with The Charles Schwab Corporation’s team.

Hyderabad: Happening Hyderabad’s popularity is hitting new highs in the United States, with the number of investments and collaborations being bagged by the delegation led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao continuing to rise.

On Sunday, the official updates from Houston began with the news of Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions joining the list of marquee global firms setting up shop in Hyderabad.

A leading provider of innovative customer care and customer experience (CX) solutions, VXI Global Solutions will set up a delivery centre in the city with the potential to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people. The investment was announced after Erika Bogar King, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of VXI met with the Minister in Houston.

“Telangana, known for its progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, has consistently attracted investment from both national and international companies. Guided by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision, we fostered an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing the growth of various sectors,” the Minister said, adding that the announcement by VXI firmly placed the city as a favorite destination for IT companies and job seekers.

The Minister had quite a busy day with multiple companies meeting him and announcing establishment of their centres in Telangana and expansion plans apart from exploring prospective collaborations.

The Minister, who pitched Telangana as an investment-friendly State and an ideal destination to set up operations of companies, had brainstorming sessions with Mondee Holdings; Storable; Rite Software; The Charles Schwab Corporation; Rave Gears and Tekgence.

Among these, Mondee Holdings founder, Chairman and CEO Prasad Gundumogula announced a Technology Centre of Excellence in Telangana, which will generate employment for about 2000 people.

On the other hand, the leadership team of Storable, which established its first Global Development Centre in Hyderabad recently, met the Minister and shared their expansion plans. The tech giant will tap into the city’s talent pool, hiring 100 software developers to start with and to expand further. The company also proposed to partner with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and to engage with local educational institutions.

The leadership team of US-based Rite Software, a leader in digital solutions provider in the ERP domain, invited the Minister to inaugurate their new Development Centre in Hyderabad on June 30. The centre will provide employment for over 500 people this year and establish collaborative partnerships with premier academic institutions here. Rite Software also discussed expansion to Tier-II cities like Warangal, where it is considering a Development Centre.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, an American financial services giant, led by global CIO Dennis Howard, met the Minister and discussed potential collaboration opportunities in the presence of Aseem R Mahajan, Consul General of India in Houston.

The leadership team from Texas-based Rave Gears expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing plant in Telangana, while a delegation from Tekgence, a global supply chain and digital solutions company, discussed prospective investment opportunities in Telangana and expressed their interest to set up an Advanced Technology Centre on product development and design thinking in Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and Telangana Aerospace and Defence Director Praveen PA were present.