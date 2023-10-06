CM Breakfast scheme is aimed at satiating hunger of the poor students: Indrakaran

Minister Allola Indrakaran formally inaugurated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao breakfast scheme at Soan mandal centre in Nirmal district on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:01 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Adilabad: Minister Allola Indrakaran formally said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar rolled out the ambitious Breakfast scheme to satiate hunger of the poor children, to ensure the students do not skip classes and to address malnutrition. He formally inaugurated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao breakfast scheme at Soan mandal centre in Nirmal district on Friday.

Reddy served the breakfast to students and inspected the quality of the dishes. He then had breakfast along with the pupils. He explained the objective of the initiative. He said that the novel scheme was introduced to feed the students who were forced to skip classes due to hunger and to increase attendance percentage. It would address malnutrition among the students.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao along with Additional Collector Moti Lal participated in the programme held at a school in Garmilla in Mancherial town. MLA Jogu Ramanna and Collector Rahul Raj took part in the similar event conducted at a school in Pochera village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district.

Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson K Krishna Rao along with Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari inaugurated the scheme at a school in Kaghaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Over 1.70 lakh students studying in 2,862 schools will be benefitted by Telangana Chief Minister Breakfast scheme in erstwhile Adilabad district, as per information provided by authorities of the department of education.

A total of 46,851 students in 675 schools in Adilabad, 42,755 pupils belonging to 735 schools from Nirmal, 39,000 students of 714 institutions in Mancherial and 41,999 kids of 738 schools of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district will be covered in the first phase of first-of-its kind the scheme.