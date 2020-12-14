CM failed to submit DPR: Bandi Sanjay

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao explain why he failed to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the third TMC component of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the Central government. He also wanted the CM to reveal the purpose of his visit to New Delhi to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Sanjay Kumar said while the Chief Minister wrote to Jal Shakti Ministry stating that the State government need not submit DPR pertaining to the third TMC component of KLIS as it was an old project, the State authorities wrote another letter to the Central Water Commission saying that neither additional water was being utilised nor additional acreage was being covered under the third TMC component of KLIS. “If this is an old project and no additional acreage is benefiting, the Chief Minister should explain the need for this project at all. The BJP will write to the Central government not to sanction any permissions until the DPRs are submitted,” he said.

The BJP State president alleged that the Chief Minister visited New Delhi only to divert the attention of the people from the results of the GHMC elections.

