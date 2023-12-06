Hare Krishna Movement to hold Radha Govinda Yatra

The Radha Govinda Yatra will be held between 4 pm and 9 pm and will showcase Hare Krishna Kirtans, inaugural Puja of Radha Govinda, Prathama Arati and traditional brooming ceremony of the Ratha Road route.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad in Wednesday announced that it will conduct a ‘Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra’ carrying deities Radha Govinda in a grand procession from Sri Krishna Go Seva mandal goshala, Gandipet main road Y junction to Hare Krishna Heritage Tower (Narsingi) on Saturday, December 9.

The devotees will pull the Ratha amidst Bhajans, Kirtans, devotional dance, and Sankirtans. The Ratha procession will pass through the streets of Kokapet, Gandipet Y junction main road, Kokapet X road, Allu studios, Kokapet gram panchayath road and reach Hare Krishna Heritage Tower project site and Golden mile road (Narsingi).