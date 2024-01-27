Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement organises their annual cultural celebrations

The one-of-a-kind event saw captivating traditional dances, drama, and classical music performances, along with Bhagavad Gita shloka chanting, Vedic quiz, storytelling, elocution, and others by the prize winners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 09:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement on Saturday organised their annual cultural celebrations at the Ravindra Bharti. Called the ‘Heritage Fest’, the ethnic extravaganza celebrates the country’s vibrant culture along with promoting Vedic knowledge and moral values.

With around 20,000 students from more than 200 schools participating in months-long competitions, more than 235 winners received prizes from the chief guest Justice M.G. Priyadarshini of Telangana High Court, President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa and others. A rolling trophy was also given to the school with maximum student participation.

Also Read Hare Krishna Movement announces launch of Heritage and Cultural Carnival for children

The one-of-a-kind event saw captivating traditional dances, drama, and classical music performances, along with Bhagavad Gita shloka chanting, Vedic quiz, storytelling, elocution, and others by the prize winners.

The positive response has prompted the organisers to consider extending it to the entire State from next year.