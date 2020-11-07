CM KCR assures NRIs without Aadhar of alternatives to use Dharani

They can go ahead and complete the process with the help of their Passport or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card in lieu of Aadhar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured the Non-Resident Indians (NRI) from Telangana of alternatives to “Aadhar” to benefit from “Dharani” the one stop registration and mutation portal. They can go ahead and complete the process with the help of their Passport or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card in lieu of Aadhar.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to consider the requests from the expatriate Telanganites. TRS NRI Coordinator Mahesh Bigala who met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of all the NRIs from the State and said that there is an overwhelming response to Dharani from the people of Telangana settled abroad. He said that with the alternatives provided by the Telangana government the NRIs can now check their properties with the help of the portal.

The NRI coordinator told the Chief Minister that representatives of the TRS NRI wings from almost all the countries have responded positively saying that the Dharani portal has done away with the middlemen and red tape. He told the Chief Minister that the whole process right from booking a slot, registration and mutation was done quickly online without any discretion to the authorities.

