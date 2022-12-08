Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
CM KCR attends wedding in Karimnagar

CM KCR attended the wedding of the daughter of former Karimnagar Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh near Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 8 December 22
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attending former Mayor S Ravinder Singh's daughter's marriage in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday attended the wedding of the daughter of former Karimnagar Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh near Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

After blessing the newlyweds, Chandrashekhar Rao visited BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence at Christian Colony, where he interacted with the Minister’s family, along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao interacting with the family members of BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao at Minister’s residence in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar, and Collector RV Karnan met the Chief Minister at Kamalakar’s residence.

