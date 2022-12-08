CM KCR attends wedding in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attending former Mayor S Ravinder Singh's daughter's marriage in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday attended the wedding of the daughter of former Karimnagar Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh near Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

After blessing the newlyweds, Chandrashekhar Rao visited BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence at Christian Colony, where he interacted with the Minister’s family, along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar, and Collector RV Karnan met the Chief Minister at Kamalakar’s residence.