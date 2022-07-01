CM KCR brought about revolutionary changes in education sector: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy with students who secured 10 GPA in Class X, in Nirmal on Friday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao brought about revolutionary changes in the field of education. He felicitated students for achieving 10 Grade Points Average (GPA) and State-run schools for recording 100 percent of pass in the results of Class X at a programme held here on Friday. Indrakaran Reddy stated that Nirmal district created a record of sorts by achieving the second position in the results of Grade X. He honored meritorious students, and teachers belonging to government schools, non-teaching staff and officials of the education department with shawls and certificates of appreciation during the programme conducted on the premises of a private school.

The minister was all praise for the students, teachers and officials for showing outstanding performance in the results on par with their counterparts of private schools. He opined that the results reflected the quality of education being provided by the government. He recalled that the education sector used be crippled with various challenges. Indrakaran Reddy said that a slew of measures were taken to transform the education sector like never before. He stated that infrastructure of the schools was improved, besides better quality of education in government-run schools. He added that the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme was meant for strengthening the state-run educational institutions.

He observed that Kumram Bheem Asifabad district achieving second spot in the results of Intermediate was a moment of pride for Telangana. He attributed the success to concerted efforts of officials and stakeholders. He requested authorities concerned to take steps to help Nirmal district stand in the first position in the results of Class X and intermediate. Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that 327 students studied in government schools achieved 10 GPA, while 148 schools recorded 100 percent of pass. He opined that the concerted efforts of officials of various departments, parents and teachers helped the district to display the remarkable performance in the results. He wanted the authorities of the education department to show similar passion in future.

Nirmal Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, District Educational Officer Ravinder Reddy and many others were present.