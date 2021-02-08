CM KCR brought in revolutionary changes in agri sector, says KTR

He said that Telangana CM had brought brightness into the lives of farmers in the State by supplying 24 hours quality and free power supply to the agriculture sector

Rajanna Sircilla: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao brought in revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector in Telangana after State formation that transformed the lives of farmers in the State, IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

“Telangana is the only State that was providing financial assistance to farmers through the Rythu Bandhu scheme. In fact, the Union government, inspired by Rythu Bandhu, introduced it in the form of Kisan Sanman Nidhi to help farmers across the country,” Rama Rao said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating Rythu Vedika in Gambhiraopet mandal. The Minister sponsored the construction of the Rythu Vedika from his pocket in memory of his grandparents.

Pointing out that Chandrashekhar Rao had brought brightness into the lives of farmers in the State by supplying 24 hours quality and free power supply to the agriculture sector, he said before formation of Telangana, the ryots faced severe hardships particularly when it came to power supply. “Earlier, they were dependent on borewells to cultivate crops and would go to their agriculture fields at midnight to switch on their agriculture pumpsets. The situation, however, had entirely changed after the formation of Telangana State and TRS coming to power,” he said.

Talking about Rythu Vedikas, the Minister said it was a novel initiative to bring together farmers onto a single platform. Rythu Vedikas are being constructed for every 5,000 acre and international standard facilities would be provided to ensure that the farmers get to directly interact with agriculture extension officers from the Rythu Vedikas, he said.

Stating that there was an acute shortage of godown space to store crops earlier, Rama Rao said the TRS government overcame the problem by enhancing godown space to 24 lakh metric tons from 4 lakh metric tons.

