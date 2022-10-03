CM KCR calls Akhilesh, inquires about Mulayam’s health

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday called Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about the health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Chief Minister told Akhilesh Yadav that he would personally meet him after the Dasara festival, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao extended his wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Telephoned Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh YadavJi and inquired about the well-being of Mulayam Singh Ji, who is hospitalized. My best wishes & prayers for Sri Mulayam Ji’s speedy recovery,” Rama Rao tweeted.