Telangana Govt to hand over 2,157 acres to YTDA for temple infrastructure development at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Photo: twitter/TelanganaCMO) The State government will take up massive infrastructure development works abutting the temple town of Yadadri to cater to the needs of devotees

Yadadri-Bhongir: The State government will take up massive infrastructure development works abutting the temple town of Yadadri to cater to the needs of devotees. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Revenue officials to hand over 2,157 acres land to Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) in this regard. He also asked the Finance department to release Rs 43 crore immediately for Yadadri development.

During his visit to Yadadri on Friday, the Chief Minister reviewed the development works and asked the officials to utilise the land allotted for temple needs as well as developing infrastructure like police station, fire station, health, transportation, parking and other ancillary services for the Yadadri development. He wanted them to expedite the infrastructure development with all the structures maintaining the spiritual ambience of the temple town.

Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials to immediately obtain 80G permits pertaining to income tax exemption for collecting the donations offered by the donors for construction of the proposed cottages which will reflect the temple glory. In all, 250 cottages will be built in 250 acres with four different designs. Each block will be named after Prahlada, Yada Maharshi and others who are associated with the temple history.

The neighbouring areas of Yadadri will be developed as per the master plan, with construction of helipads in the allocated locations. Houses will be allocated to the temple priests and the staff on the same land, while local journalists will be allotted house plots outside the YTDA area. Considering the grandeur of the Yadadri temple, permissions for private constructions within YTDA limits will be issued only after careful inspection.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to develop ‘Nrusimha Abhayaranyam’ in about 100 acres with plantations that supply flowers and leaves required for the daily worship, kalyanam and archana of Lord Narasimha Swamy. A magnificient Kalyana Mandapam named after Goddess Lakshmi, will be constructed in 50 acres. The officials were directed to develop a drainage system to ensure water does not stagnate at the temple roads as well as the Ring Road.

Chandrashekhar Rao suggested that all measures should be taken to ensure that the devotees visiting the temple do not face any hardships, including the queue lines. All precautions should be taken in the construction of Dikshaparula Mandapam, Vrata Mantapam, RTC Bus station and storm water drains. The officials were also asked to ensure that the temple’s income and expenditure auditing system was highly transparent and measures should be taken to ensure that funds are saved for the temple maintenance. A mini Shilparamam will be developed with a meeting hall, a stage and a screen, as per the Chief Minister’s directions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha and other family members reached Yadadri by road for darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. They performed ‘Giri Pradakshina’ circumbulating around the Yadadri temple in a vehicle, before reaching the Presidential suite. The Chief Minister and his wife were welcomed by the temple priests with the traditional Poorna Kumbham following which the couple performed a special puja to the presiding deity.

On behalf of the Chief Minister’s family, the couple’s grandson Himanshu presented silk clothes to Lord Narasimha swamy. He had also handed over a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh to Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and the temple authorities. The amount will be used for purchase of one kg and 16 tolas gold as per an announcement made by the Chief Minister towards gold plating of the temple Gopuram.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, TRS leaders Vemreddy Narsimhareddy and A Dayananda Reddy also handed over cheques to the authorities donating one kg gold each for gold plating. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha members D Damodar Rao, B Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs, and MLCs, along with the officials and several TRS leaders were also present.