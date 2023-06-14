CM KCR condoles demise of former cop NS Bhati

Bhati, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Shastra Seema Bal, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 94.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:55 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over the demise of Padma Shri NS Bhati who strove for the maintenance of law and order in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and was instrumental in establishment of the Greyhounds force in the police department.

He extended his deepest condolences to the family members of Bhati.

He was well known for his contribution in the fight against the CPI (Maoist), previously People's War Group (PWG).

Bhati was also instrumental in training and moulding the elite anti-insurgency force, the Grey Hounds. He was considered a ‘Guru’ in the field craft techniques adopted by the security forces.