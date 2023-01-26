CM KCR congratulates Padma awardees

Published Date - 10:27 AM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated the eminent personalities, from various States of the country including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who have been selected for the prestigious “Padma” awards presented by the Union government in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the role of the Padma awardees in leading the society in a qualitative direction by displaying great talent in their chosen fields with sincerity and responsibility, was invaluable. He suggested that their contribution to the country through their respective fields, will be a guiding force for future generations and wanted the youth to take them as role models, to succeed in life.

