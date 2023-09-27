CM KCR congratulates Tourism award winning villages of Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his happiness over the prestigious 'National Best Rural Tourism Centres' awards conferred upon two villages in the State, Pemberthi and Chandlapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:53 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his happiness over the prestigious ‘National Best Rural Tourism Centres’ awards conferred upon two villages in the State, Pemberthi and Chandlapur. These accolades, bestowed on the occasion of World Tourism Day, mark a significant recognition of Telangana’s vibrant rural tourism offerings, he said.

Pemberthi, located in Jangaon district, is renowned for its exquisite handicrafts, while Chandlapur, situated in Siddipet district, is celebrated for producing prestigious Gollabhama sarees and its scenic charm, nestled amidst the Ranganayaka hills.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to those instrumental in achieving this national honor, including Principal Secretary for Tourism Shailaja Ramayar, Pembarti Sarpanch Ambala Anjaneyulu, and Chandrapur Sarpanch Suragoni Chandrakala, upon receiving the awards at a ceremony hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism in Delhi on Wednesday.

He also commended Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, the Director of the Tourism Department, and all the officials and staff for their efforts in elevating the tourism sector in Telangana.

Recalling numerous achievements of the Telangana’s tourism sector in recent years, Chandrashekhar Rao underscored the global recognition to Ramappa Temple as a ‘World Heritage Site’ by UNESCO and the honour bestowed upon Pochampalli village as ‘UNWTO Best Rural Village.’ He noted that Telangana’s reputation is on the ascent, with the State emerging as a beacon of culture and heritage in the Deccan Plateau.

He explained transformation of Telangana from a region marred by historical neglect into a thriving hub of prosperity, replete with irrigation projects, lush forests, majestic hills, historical landmarks, innovative infrastructure, and spiritual sanctuaries.

The Chief Minister said Telangana, enriched by its historical treasures, has seen remarkable expansion through diverse developmental initiatives encompassing tourism, irrigation, environmental conservation, spirituality, and iconic infrastructure.

He highlighted the arrival of large number of domestic and international tourists to Telangana since its formation, driven by the State government’s comprehensive efforts to bolster the tourism sector. This surge in tourism has not only provided knowledge and entertainment to visitors but has also generated thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Chandrashekhar Rao affirmed Telangana’s growth as a unique and sought-after tourist destination in India, due to the State government’s steadfast commitment to holistic development. He reiterated the government’s commitment to increase employment prospects for the youth through future-focused tourism initiatives.