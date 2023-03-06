CM KCR conveys Holi greetings to people of Telangana, India

CM KCR urged people to celebrate the Holi festival with natural colours, by setting aside differences

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday greeted people of Telangana State and the country, on the occasion of Holi festival which marks the beginning the spring season and symbolises the colourful cycle of nature. The State government has declared March 7 as a holiday in view of Holi festival.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said with budding hopes, people of the country welcome novelty into their lives in the form Holi. He said during the Holi festivities, the villages of Telangana were vibrant with the songs of Jajiri Aata and the Kolatams by the children during the moonlit Navratris.

Chandrashekhar Rao felt that the Holi festival inculcates among all, the philosophy of living in harmony with nature and also the concept that human life is a celebration. He urged people to celebrate the Holi festival with natural colours, by setting aside their differences.

The Chief Minister said the progress achieved by the State government after Telangana formation has filled the lives of all the people of Telangana especially Dalits and Bahujans, with happiness. He asserted that the efforts will continue to uplift the lives of all the people of the country.